Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 934,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 632,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

