Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 252,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

EPRT opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

