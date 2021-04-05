Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 98,747 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10,827.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

