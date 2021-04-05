Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 525,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Sogou as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sogou in the third quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sogou by 68,239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

