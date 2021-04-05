Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $27.95.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

