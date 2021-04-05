Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Corporate Office Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.24 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

