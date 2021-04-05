Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,969 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,651,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

