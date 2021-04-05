Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2,868.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,269 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

