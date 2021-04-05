Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 479,787 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after buying an additional 423,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

