Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 134,400 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

