Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 194,753 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,753 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

