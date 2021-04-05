Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 24,198 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $414.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.99 and a 12 month high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

