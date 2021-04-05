Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 498,351 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,351 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.