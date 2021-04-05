Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $4.56 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 201,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,128 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

