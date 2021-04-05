Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $5.38 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.45% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 336.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

TBK stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

