Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

