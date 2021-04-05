Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Shares Down 1.1%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. 90,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 484,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

