Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.18

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$149.18 and last traded at C$148.56, with a volume of 279023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$147.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.73.

The company has a market cap of C$105.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In related news, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 937,134 shares of company stock valued at $134,734,850.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

