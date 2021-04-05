Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.22

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$184.22 and last traded at C$182.54, with a volume of 12182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$178.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.13.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.