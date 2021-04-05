Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

