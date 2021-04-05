CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) were up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 195,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 168,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

