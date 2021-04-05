Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from $64.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.85. 86,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,446. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

