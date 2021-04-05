Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.28% of Cantel Medical worth $42,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Shares of CMD opened at $81.84 on Monday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.