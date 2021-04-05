Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,249,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

