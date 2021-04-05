Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $224.36 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.41 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

