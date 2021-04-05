Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Tesla stock opened at $661.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $691.29 and a 200-day moving average of $615.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

