Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.45. 1,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

