Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post $32.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.00 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $22.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTR opened at $17.65 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

