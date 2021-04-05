Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.27

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 153053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

