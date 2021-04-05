Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $234,865.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00295595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.00785785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,607,623 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.