Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 21.3%

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) fell 21.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 1,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

