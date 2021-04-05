Cardano Market Cap Reaches $38.65 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00055635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00278873 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021208 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

