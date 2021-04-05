Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.30 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE CRDL traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,530. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52.

