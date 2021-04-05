CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

