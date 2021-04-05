Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 3.3%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.44 and last traded at $139.40. Approximately 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

