CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.