Carry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.09 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $252.18 million and $100.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014536 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 274.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,852,217,358 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

