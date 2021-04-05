Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 668.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $265.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $323.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $13,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,525 shares of company stock valued at $202,859,337. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

