carVertical (CV) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $906,942.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.