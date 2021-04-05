Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.28

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 226149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,024,229.77. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after buying an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.