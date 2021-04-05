Cashaa Market Capitalization Achieves $65.04 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Cashaa has a market cap of $65.04 million and $679,794.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

