Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,841. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

