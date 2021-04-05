Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.53 and its 200 day moving average is $363.34. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.17 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

