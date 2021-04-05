Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.