Catex Token (CATT) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.75 million and $12,036.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

