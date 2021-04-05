CBDAO Price Hits $0.0677 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CBDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $72,326.01 and $101,083.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

CBDAO Token Profile

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

CBDAO Token Trading

