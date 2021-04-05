Ccore (CCO) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $10,254.46 and approximately $54.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00672893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

