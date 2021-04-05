Ccore Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 45.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $4,753.75 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

