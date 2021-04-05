CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Cap of $47,103.01

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $47,103.01 and $652.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005810 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 140.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.