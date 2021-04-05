CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $8.76 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $309,688.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,544,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

